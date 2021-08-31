$ 442.81 million growth in Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market | Technavio-Proudly Partnering with Fortune 500 Companies for Over 16 years

The increasing awareness of efficient water usage will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, rising water scarcity, surging demand for natural outdoor aesthetics, and increasing interest in landscaping are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. However, government restrictions on landscape irrigation might limit the market to grow over the next few years.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC, Hunter Industries Inc, Netro Inc., NxEco Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Sprinkl.io LLC, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., and Weathermatic are some of the major players of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market in agricultural & farm machinery industry.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market size

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market trends

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market industry analysis.

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart sprinkler irrigation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart sprinkler irrigation systems market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Market Sizing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market definition

Market ecosystem

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market characteristics

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Value chain analysis

