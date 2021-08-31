$ 442.81 million growth in Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market | Technavio-Proudly Partnering with Fortune 500 Companies for Over 16 years
Aug 31, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market in the agricultural & farm machinery industry is poised to grow by USD 442.81 million during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 17%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing awareness of efficient water usage will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, rising water scarcity, surging demand for natural outdoor aesthetics, and increasing interest in landscaping are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. However, government restrictions on landscape irrigation might limit the market to grow over the next few years.
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC, Hunter Industries Inc, Netro Inc., NxEco Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Sprinkl.io LLC, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., and Weathermatic are some of the major players of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market in agricultural & farm machinery industry.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market size
- Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market trends
- Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market industry analysis.
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart sprinkler irrigation systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart sprinkler irrigation systems market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Table of Contents:
Market Sizing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market definition
- Market ecosystem
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market characteristics
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Value chain analysis
- Market segments
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vendors covered
