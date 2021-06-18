$ 45.26 Million growth expected in Rings Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by distribution channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2019.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton , Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are the top vendors listed in the report.

The market is driven by the growing preference for ring customization.

This report identifies the application of AR in the jewelry industry as one of the major trends driving the market growth. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this rings market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Pandora AS, Rajesh Exports Ltd., Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Rings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rings Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Rings Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rings market report covers the following areas:

Rings Market Size

Rings Market Trends

Rings Market Industry Analysis

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rings market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rings market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus of vendors on brand endorsement

Emerging application of augmented reality in jewelry industry

Increasing preference for ring designs inspired by different cultures

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CHANEL Ltd.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Pandora AS

Rajesh Exports Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

