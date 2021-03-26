$ 461 Million Growth in Medical Walkers Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Besco Medical Ltd., Better Medical Technology Co. Ltd., and Carex Health Brands | Technavio

Download Sample Report Instantly

Medical Walkers Market: Key Findings

Medical walkers market value to grow by USD 461.94 million at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 5% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the product, the basic walkers segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the Geography, North America dominated the market with a 33% share in 2020

dominated the market with a 33% share in 2020 Medical walkers market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Medical walkers Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in the number of orthopedic conditions is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of arthritis in knee, hip, and lower extremities has been increasing steadily across the world. Besides, sudden disease outbreaks, short-term disabilities, and medical emergencies have increased the number of surgical operations. These factors have increased the demand for medical walkers, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Technological advances and the introduction of lightweight medical walkers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Medical Walkers Market: Major Vendors

Besco Medical Ltd.

Besco Medical Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides medical walker products such as Underarm Crutches, Push Button Adjustable Crutches, Offset Cane, Large Quad Cane, Step Up Walker etc.

Better Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Better Medical Technology Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Medical Walkers products such as Height Adjustable Aluminum Walker with Two Paddle Folding, Height Adjustable One Button Folding Walker, Steel Bed Rail and others.

Carex Health Brands

Carex Health Brands operates its business through segments such as Bath Safety, Mobility, Sleep Therapy, Pain Management, and Others. The company provides medical walker products such as Folding Walker with Wheels, Folding Hemi Walker, Single Button Walker, Uplift Walker and others.

