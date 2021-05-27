$ 467.53 Mn growth expected in Smart Tracker Market | 9.20% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The rising number of dual-income households and the improving per capita income of consumers, especially in emerging economies are increasing the living standards. Besides, rising awareness about smart devices among consumers is encouraging market vendors to increase their portfolios by introducing new products and expand their reach across geographies. Many such factors are expected to increase revenue in the market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rapid decline in the ASP of smart trackers and the emergence of rugged smart trackers.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Smart Tracker Market: Opportunities

The availability of the internet and the high adoption of smartphones in emerging economies are increasing the acceptance of new gadgets and technologies among consumers. Also, rapid urbanization in developing countries is creating significant demand for electronic devices and gadgets such as Bluetooth trackers for keys, mobile phones, wallets, and pet trackers. Moreover, the increasing spend on pets in developed regions such as the US and Canada is creating significant demand for smart pet trackers. Many such factors are expected to offer several growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Smart Tracker Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the consumer products segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing application of smart trackers in consumer products such as key bundles, wallets, umbrellas, noteholders, cardholders, cameras, small electronic gadgets, and other small household items. In addition, rising awareness about smart trackers among consumers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Smart Tracker Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the strong presence of leading retail brands that offer smart trackers. In addition, the high adoption of technologically advanced products by consumers is contributing to the growth of the smart tracker market in North America.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the smart tracker market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Smart Tracker Market: Major Vendors

Chipolo d.o.o.

The company offers two models of smart tracker that includes Chipolo ONE and Chipolo CARD.

Innova Technology PTE Ltd.

The company offers Bluetooth trackers for valuables and mobile phones. The models offered by the company include Protag G1, Protag Elite, and Duet.

Kaltio Technologies Oy

The company offers Bluetooth-based smart trackers that are used for tracking personal valuables, shipments, and products at construction sites.

PB Inc. dba Pebblebee

The company offers various models of wallet, phone, and other valuable trackers, including Pebblebee Finder 2.0, Pebblebee BlackCard, Pebblebee Finder, Pebblebee Honey, Pebblebee Stone, and Pebblebee BlackCard + EZGO.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The company offers Smartthings Tracker that is used for tracking pets, kids, keys, and other important things.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the smart tracker market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Luggage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

GPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chipolo d.o.o.

Innova Technology PTE Ltd.

Kaltio Technologies Oy

LugLoc

Mars Inc.

PB Inc. dba Pebblebee

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Smart Tracking Technologies LLC

Tile Inc.

TrackR Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

