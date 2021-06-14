$ 497.42 Million growth expected in Global Autoclave Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The autoclave market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The autoclave market is driven by the increasing surgical procedures coupled with the sterilization of medical devices. In addition, technological advances and the adoption of robotics in autoclaving are expected to trigger the autoclave market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Major Five Autoclave Market Participants:

Astell Scientific: The company offers a line of products such as 125 - 735 litre SQUARE autoclave, 125 - 360 LITRE SQUARE ECO AUTOCLAVE, 95 - 135 litre toploading autoclave, and 63 LITRE TOP LOADING COMPACT AUTOCLAVE RANGE among others.

Benchmark Scientific Inc.: The company offers a line of products such as BioCLAVE used for sterilization.

Getinge Group: The company offers a range of sterile products for pharmaceutical production (GSS P Steam Sterilizer) and biomedical research (GSS R Steam Sterilizer). Some of the offerings are GEB Steam Sterilizers, GEV Steam/Air Mixture Sterilizers, GEE Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilizers, and GEC Water Cascade Sterilizers among others.

Johnson & Johnson: The company offers a line of products such as STERRAD NX Sterilization System that is used to sterilize medical instruments and materials through its subsidiary Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP).

LTE Scientific Ltd.: The company offers a line of products such as Touchclave Systems autoclaves and Labclave 23 Autoclave for the pharmaceutical, research, healthcare, and general laboratory markets among others.

Autoclave Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Autoclave market is segmented as below:

End-user

Healthcare Facilities and Diagnostic Laboratories



PBMD



Academic and Research Institutes

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

