$ 5.02 Bn growth expected in Doughnuts Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of stores and retail outlets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials will hinder the market growth.

The growing demand for healthier doughnuts is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity might negatively impact the business during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the doughnuts market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts. The yeast doughnuts segment will provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

