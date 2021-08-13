$ 5.02 Bn growth expected in Doughnuts Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doughnuts Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The doughnuts market size is expected to increase by USD 5.02 billion at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of stores and retail outlets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, and the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials will hinder the market growth.
The growing demand for healthier doughnuts is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity might negatively impact the business during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the doughnuts market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is classified into yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts. The yeast doughnuts segment will provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC
- Doughnut Time Ltd.
- Focus Brands LLC
- Glory Hole Doughnuts
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- J.CO Donuts & Coffee
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- McDonald Corp.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
