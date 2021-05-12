$ 5.14 Billion Growth Expected in Advanced HVAC Controls Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 12, 2021, 05:00 ET
The global advanced HVAC controls market by product (sensors, field devices, and level controllers), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global advanced HVAC controls market is expected to grow by USD 5.14 billion, at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025.
The sales of major products, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and other electronic appliances declined in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Vendors operating in the market witnessed a fall in their sales. However, the market is recovering in 2021 with the relaxation of lockdown norms and the resumption of business activities.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of integrated smart technologies, the increasing preference for centralized HVAC systems, and the increasing residential and commercial construction activities.
Advanced HVAC Controls Market: Opportunities
The tourism industry is thriving across the world, especially in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. This is encouraging government and private investors in these countries to increase investments in the development of luxury hotels, malls, and resorts. Also, steady growth in purchasing power of people in developing regions is increasing the demand for modern, advanced, and innovative products. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Advanced HVAC Controls Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the sensors segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the launch of new products and increasing investments in the development of high-quality sensors by vendors. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.
Advanced HVAC Controls Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be the fastest compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and government incentives and support. Also, the increasing number of office spaces, technological parks, and business parks is expected to foster the growth of the advanced HVAC controls market in APAC during the forecast period.
Advanced HVAC Controls Market: Major Vendors
Azbil Corp.
The company offers advanced HVAC controls such as sensors, building management systems, user terminals, controllers, valves, actuators, and others.
Delta Electronics Inc.
The company offers advanced HVAC products that provide an energy-saving air-conditioning solution that is employed for the programmable logic controller (PLC) and variable torque AC motor drives, which are specially designed for medium and high horsepower fan and pump applications.
Emerson Electric Co.
The company offers advanced HVAC such as Copeland Scroll compressors to highly precise Sensi smart thermostats to cutting-edge Emerson electronics.
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
The company offers a wide range of advanced HVAC controls that include single-stage and two-stage reciprocating compressors, rotary screw compressors, centrifugal air compressors, oil-free and oil-flooded equipment, PET compressed air solutions, and more.
Johnson Controls International Plc
The company offers advanced HVAC controls such as METASYS building automation systems that connect commercial HVAC, lighting, security, and protection systems, enabling them to communicate on a single platform to deliver the information.
