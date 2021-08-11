$ 5.38 Bn growth expected in Electric Vehicle Motor Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle motor market size is expected to increase by USD 5.38 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.
The electric vehicle motor market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of EVs.
The Electric Vehicle Motor Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and LPR). The development of EV charging infrastructure will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electric vehicle motor market covers the following areas:
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Sizing
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Forecast
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- Denso Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nissan Motor Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Power Rating
- Market segments
- Comparison by Power Rating placement
- MPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- LPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Power Rating
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- Denso Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nissan Motor Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
