$ 5.38 Bn growth expected in Electric Vehicle Motor Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The electric vehicle motor market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of EVs.

The Electric Vehicle Motor Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and LPR). The development of EV charging infrastructure will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electric vehicle motor market covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Sizing

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Forecast

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

Denso Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market - Global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented by type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market - Global electric vehicle power inverter market is segmented by application (full hybrids, pure EV, plug-in hybrids, commercial HEV, and mild hybrids) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Power Rating

Market segments

Comparison by Power Rating placement

MPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LPR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Power Rating

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

