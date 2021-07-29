$ 5.38 Bn growth in Fantasy Sports Market during 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the launch of various apps for fantasy sports will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fantasy Sports Market is segmented as below:

Type

Fantasy Soccer



Fantasy Baseball



Fantasy Basketball



Fantasy Football



Other Sports

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the fantasy sports market in the leisure products industry include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fantasy Sports Market size

Fantasy Sports Market trends

Fantasy Sports Market industry analysis

The high internet penetration is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fantasy sports market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fantasy Sports Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fantasy sports market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fantasy sports market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DraftKings Inc.

FanDuel Inc.

Fox Corp.

Roto Sports Inc.

Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sportech Plc

The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.

ViacomCBS Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

