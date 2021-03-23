$ 5.41 Billion Growth in Global Talent Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bullhorn Inc., and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. among others | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The talent management software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Talent Management Software Market Participants:

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. operates its business through segments such as Employer Services and PEO Services. The company offers cloud solution along with powerful HCM SM technology. It provides a range of services such as Payroll, Leave Management, Attendance, Performance Management, and Exit Management.

Bullhorn Inc.

Bullhorn Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Solutions. The company offers Salesforce Recruitment Software for staffing and recruitment operations.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Solutions. The company offers PiiQ. It is a learning management system that helps organizations and businesses to create a culture of learning

Talent Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Talent management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

The talent management software market is driven by the use of cloud-based talent management software. In addition, other factors such as the rising popularity of mobile-based talent management software are expected to trigger the talent management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

