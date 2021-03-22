$ 5.69 Billion Growth in Global Doughnuts Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The doughnuts market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Ice Cream Market - Global ice cream market is segmented by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), distribution channel, geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market - Global vegan ice cream market is segmented by Product (Take home, Impulse, and Artisanal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Doughnuts Market Participants:

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. Key products offered by the company include raised donuts and cake donuts.

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Doughnut Time Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. Key products offered by the company include Bueno Mars and Bellatwix Lestrange.

Focus Brands LLC

Focus Brands LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers doughnuts under the brand Cinnabon.

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Doughnuts Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Doughnuts market is segmented as below:

Product

Yeast Doughnuts



Cake Doughnuts

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

End-user

Foodservice



Retail

The doughnuts market is driven by growing number of stores and retail outlets. In addition, other factors such as an increase in snacking and indulgence consumption are expected to trigger the doughnuts market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

