$ 5.84 Bn Growth Opportunity in Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 30, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global fatty acid methyl ester market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 5.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report
Download a Free Sample Report
Fatty acid methyl ester Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Aug 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 109
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as BASF SE (Germany), Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Co. (US), Emery Oleochemicals Group (Malaysia).
Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.
Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by fuel, coatings, lubricants, metalworking fluid, and others. The fuel segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for biofuels. Also, the increasing use of fatty acid methyl esters as substitutes and extenders for mineral oil-derived fuels will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The fatty acid methyl ester market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. North America is currently the largest market for fatty acid methyl ester and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The fatty acid methyl ester market in North America is mainly driven by the growth in the production and consumption of biofuels in the region. The US is the key market for fatty acid methyl ester in North America.
Major Growth Driver:
The global fatty acid methyl ester market is driven by the rising demand from fuels and food and agriculture industries. Fatty acid methyl ester is widely used in various industries owing to its low VOC emission levels and environmentally friendly nature. In the agriculture industry, it is used as a pesticide and fertilizer. In the food industry, it is used as an emulsifying and thickening agent. Also, the eco-friendly nature of fatty acid methyl ester is increasing its applications in the manufacture of biodiesel. Such growing applications of fatty acid methyl ester are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44438
Related Reports on Materials:
Global Fatty Alcohols Market – Global fatty alcohols market is segmented by application (cleaning products, personal care, lubricants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Fatty Amines Market – Global fatty amines market is segmented by application (water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metalworking fluid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG
- Cargill Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- KLK Oleo
- Stepan Co.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- WRATISLAVIA-BIODIESEL SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/fatty-acid-methyl-ester-famemarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article