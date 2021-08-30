$ 5.84 Bn Growth Opportunity in Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Fatty acid methyl ester Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as BASF SE (Germany), Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Co. (US), Emery Oleochemicals Group (Malaysia).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by fuel, coatings, lubricants, metalworking fluid, and others. The fuel segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for biofuels. Also, the increasing use of fatty acid methyl esters as substitutes and extenders for mineral oil-derived fuels will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The fatty acid methyl ester market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. North America is currently the largest market for fatty acid methyl ester and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The fatty acid methyl ester market in North America is mainly driven by the growth in the production and consumption of biofuels in the region. The US is the key market for fatty acid methyl ester in North America.

Major Growth Driver:

The global fatty acid methyl ester market is driven by the rising demand from fuels and food and agriculture industries. Fatty acid methyl ester is widely used in various industries owing to its low VOC emission levels and environmentally friendly nature. In the agriculture industry, it is used as a pesticide and fertilizer. In the food industry, it is used as an emulsifying and thickening agent. Also, the eco-friendly nature of fatty acid methyl ester is increasing its applications in the manufacture of biodiesel. Such growing applications of fatty acid methyl ester are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

