$ 5.89 Bn growth opportunity in Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 24, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market is poised to grow by USD 5.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the advanced consumer electronics market.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Stepper, CVD equipment, Silicon etching equipment, Coater Developer, and Others), End-user (Foundry, Memory, and IDM), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The advent of 3D ICS is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market covers the following areas:
Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Sizing
Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Forecast
Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Materials Inc.
- ASML Holding NV
- C and D Semiconductor Services Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KLA Corp.
- Lam Research Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.
- SUSS MICROTEC SE
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market - Global semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market is segmented by type (wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment and die-level packaging and assembly equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global IGBT Market - Global IGBT market is segmented by product (IGBT modules and discrete IGBTs), application (EV/HEVs, industrial, motor drives, consumer appliances, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stepper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CVD equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicon etching equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coater Developer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
