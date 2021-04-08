$ 501.27 Million Growth Expected in the Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025 by Product and Geography- Technavio.com

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is poised to grow by $ 501.27 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 5%, owing to the growing demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on product (dosimeters, area monitors, survey meters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Dosimeters are likely to gain the largest product segment share while North America continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMETEK Inc.

Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee

Fortive Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Polimaster LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

