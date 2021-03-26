$ 514.13 Million Growth in Soup Market in US During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Amys Kitchen Inc., B and G Foods Inc., and Campbell Soup Co. | Technavio

Download Report Instantly

Soup Market in US: Key Findings

Soup market value in US to grow by USD 514.13 million at over 1% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 1% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the product, the wet soup segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period The soup market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Soup Market in US: Growth Drivers

Rising awareness about and inclination toward healthy food products is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the US has led consumers to adopt healthy eating options. Also, the increasing health consciousness among people has increased the preference for healthy food choices such as soups made of fresh ingredients such as vegetables and lean meat. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are introducing a wide range of soup products in various packaging solutions like microwavable bowls, zip pouches, ready-to-eat bowls, and others. Thus, the rising awareness about the adoption of healthy food habits is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

"Convenience factor associated with soup and the widespread presence of organized retail will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Soup Market in US: Major Vendors

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Amys Kitchen Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a variety of soups such as organic tortilla soup, Thai curry sweet potato lentil soup, organic carrot ginger soup, and others.

B and G Foods Inc.

B and G Foods Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment, The company offers a variety of soups such as Darn good chilli soup mix, cheddar broccoli soup, cheddar potato soup, and others.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through segments such as Meals and Beverages and Snacks. The company offers a range of soups such as baked potato cheddar and bacon bits soup, baked potato with cheddar and bacon bits soup, baked potato with steak and cheese soup, and others.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Instant Soup Market – Global instant soup market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Pasta Sauce Market – Global pasta sauce market is segmented by application (dried pasta and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/soup-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio