$ 519.34 Bn growth expected in Global Data Center Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 05, 2021, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 519.34 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the data center market to register a CAGR of over 21%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. The rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Market is segmented as below:
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- Power Management System
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- Security Solutions
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the data center market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market size
- Data Center Market trends
- Data Center Market industry analysis
Increased demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power management system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
