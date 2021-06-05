$ 519.34 Bn growth expected in Global Data Center Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. The rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure



Power Management System



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the data center market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Center Market size

Data Center Market trends

Data Center Market industry analysis

Increased demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power management system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT DATA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

