$ 52.43 Bn growth opportunity in Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025 | Increased Consumer Spending on Home Renovation to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 23, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home textile retail market is poised to grow by USD 52.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing and the growing construction industry globally will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility of raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- BBO
- Bath Linen
- Carpets And Rugs
- Upholstery
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home textile retail market report covers the following areas:
- Home Textile Retail Market size
- Home Textile Retail Market trends
- Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis
This study identifies innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the home textile retail market growth during the next few years.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Home Textile Retail Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Home Textile Retail Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home textile retail market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Tesco Plc
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
