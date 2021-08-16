$ 58.43 Bn growth expected in Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry is poised to grow by USD 58.43 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the road freight transportation market in Europe will progress at a CAGR of almost 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Food And Beverages
- Metals And Mining
- Dangerous Goods
- Agriculture
- Others
- Geography
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- France
- Rest Of Europe
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the road freight transportation market in Europe in the trucking industry include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Road Freight Transportation Market size in Europe
- Road Freight Transportation Market trends in Europe
- Road Freight Transportation Market industry analysis in Europe
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the road freight transportation market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist road freight transportation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the road freight transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the road freight transportation market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DACHSER SE
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- GEODIS
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Rhenus SE and Co. KG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
