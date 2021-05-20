$ 595.34 million growth expected in Energy Harvesting Devices Market|Europe to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have an At Par impact on the energy harvesting devices market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

Thermoelectric is the leading segment in the market.

Thermoelectric is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.

Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.

Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, the increase in design complexities due to miniaturization will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, the increase in design complexities due to miniaturization will impede the market growth.

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet Corp., EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions across the globe, and the growing investments by market players in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in design complexities due to miniaturization is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this energy harvesting devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Energy Harvesting Devices Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Thermoelectric



Piezoelectric



Photovoltaic



Electrodynamic



Others

Application

Building And Home Automation



Industrial



Consumer Electronics



Defense



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The energy harvesting devices market report covers the following areas:

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Size

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Trends

Energy Harvesting Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing investments by market players in R&D as one of the prime reasons driving the Energy Harvesting Devices Market growth during the next few years.

Energy Harvesting Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy harvesting devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy harvesting devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy harvesting devices market across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy harvesting devices market vendors

