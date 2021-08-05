$ 6.28 Bn growth in Managed Print Services Market During 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., HP Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Managed Print Services Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise



Hybrid

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the managed print services market in the specialized consumer services industry include ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., HP Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Managed Print Services Market size

Managed Print Services Market trends

Managed Print Services Market industry analysis

The managed print services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing use of digital media will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the managed print services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Commercial Printing Market - Global commercial printing market is segmented by application (packaging, advertising, publishing, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and service (print services and other services).

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market - Global digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented by technology (inkjet and electrophotography), substrate (non-woven, vinyl, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Managed Print Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist managed print services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the managed print services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Canon Inc.

Exela Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Lexmark International Inc.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

