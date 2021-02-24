$ 6.54 Billion Growth in Military Robots Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Alkermes Plc and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. among others | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights – Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The 120-page report analyzes the military robots market by product (airborne military robots, naval military robots, and land-based military robots) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The military robots market is driven by advances in naval warfare domain. In addition, the development of multi-mission robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the military robots market.

Countries across the world are securing their territorial waters and maritime borders due to the rising incidence of militant intrusions and attacks. This is increasing investments in the enhancement of offensive and defensive capabilities of naval fleets. For instance, in June 2020, FLIR Systems was awarded a USD 10 million contract to deliver dozens of its SkyRaider UAS to the US Marine Corps. Such developments are expected to foster the growth of the global military robots market during the forecast period.

Major Five Military Robots Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers robotic technology demonstrator which has advanced capabilities and is adaptable for future weapon systems, sensors, and other payloads.

Boston Dynamics Inc.

Boston Dynamics Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers military robots under the brands, Spot Classic, Wildcat, LS3, and others.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers unmanned ground vehicles and robotic devices for a variety of land-based missions.

General Dynamics Corp.

General Dynamics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The company offers unmanned underwater vehicle under the brand, Bluefin.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. operates its business through the Defense, space, and electronics products segment. The company offers ground robotic solutions for heavy-duty, highly maneuverable combat and combat support complex missions under the brand, RoBattle.

Military Robots Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Airborne - size and forecast 2020-2025

Naval - size and forecast 2020-2025

Land-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military Robots Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

