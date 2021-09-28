$ 6.75 Bn growth in Global Fluorochemicals Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the fluorochemicals market to grow by USD 6.75 billion at over 5% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Download this Fluorochemicals Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Fluorochemicals Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

3.10%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

2021 to 2025 CAGR:

5.24%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

121

Incremental growth:

$ 6.75 Billion

Segments covered:

Product; End-user; Geography

By Product

·         Fluorocarbons

·         Inorganics

·         Fluoropolymers

·         Specialties

By End-user

·         Refrigeration

·         Home and industrial appliances

·         Aluminum

·         Electrical and electronics

·         Pharmaceuticals

By Region

·         Europe

·         North America

·         APAC

·         South America

·         MEA

The report on the fluorochemicals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerants.

The fluorochemicals market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the fluorochemicals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the fluorochemicals market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fluorochemicals market covers the following areas:

Fluorochemicals Market Sizing
Fluorochemicals Market Forecast
Fluorochemicals Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • AGC Inc.
  • Arkema SA
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Dongyue Group Ltd.
  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
  • Halocarbon LLC
  • Kama Holdings Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • The Chemours Co.

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Fluorocarbon Coating Market - Global fluorocarbon coating market is segmented by technology (solvent-borne and water-borne), type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, FEVE, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fluoropolymers Market - Global fluoropolymers market is segmented by product (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, fluoroelastomers, and others), application (industrial, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fluoropolymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Specialties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Home and industrial appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • AGC Inc.
  • Arkema SA
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Dongyue Group Ltd.
  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
  • Halocarbon LLC
  • Kama Holdings Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • The Chemours Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

$ 12.08 Bn growth in Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices...

$ 109.55 Mn growth in Grain Augers Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics