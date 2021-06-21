$ 6.77 Billion growth in Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The blood glucose test strips market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The blood glucose test strips market is driven by an increase in the number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes. In addition, the increasing availability of products on online channels is expected to trigger the blood glucose test strips market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Major Five Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers blood glucose test strips under the brand FreeStyle Optium Neo H Blood Glucose Strip.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG: The company offers CONTOUR NEXT and CONTOUR PLUS test strips for usage with CONTOUR NEXT and CONTOUR PLUS blood glucose monitoring systems respectively.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers Omnitest plus and Omnitest 3 blood glucose test strips, which are used with Omnitest plus and Omnitest 3 blood glucose monitor.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company through its brand Accu-Chek offers blood glucose test strips such as Accu-Chek Guide test strips, Accu-Chek Aviva Plus test strips, and Accu-Chek SmartView test strips.

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC: The company offers blood glucose test strips such as OneTouch Verio test strips and OneTouch Ultra test strips.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Blood glucose test strips market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories



Home Care Settings



POL

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

