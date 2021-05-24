$ 6.89 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Heat Exchanger Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Passenger cars is the leading segment in the market.

Passenger cars is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.

Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries. However, the gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries. However, the gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins will impede the market growth.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries, the increasing sales of passenger cars are driving the demand for heat exchanger, and the regulation of the Indian government to equip heavy vehicles with air conditioners will offer immense growth opportunities, the gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive heat exchanger market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



LCVs



M And HCVs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive heat exchanger market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Trends

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the regulation of the Indian government to equip heavy vehicles with air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heat exchanger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive heat exchanger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive heat exchanger market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heat exchanger market vendors

