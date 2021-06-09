$ 63.41 Billion growth in Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025 | Targeted therapeutic mechanism of action to boost growth | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA are some of the major market participants. The targeted therapeutic mechanism of action will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Monoclonal Antibodies Market is segmented as below:

Application

Oncology



Autoimmune Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Other Applications

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the monoclonal antibodies market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Monoclonal Antibodies Market size

Monoclonal Antibodies Market trends

Monoclonal Antibodies Market industry analysis

The introduction of low-priced biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of monoclonal antibodies may threaten the growth of the market.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist monoclonal antibodies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the monoclonal antibodies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the monoclonal antibodies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of monoclonal antibodies market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Autoimmune disorders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by type of monoclonal antibodies

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

