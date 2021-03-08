$ 631.84 Billion Growth in Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The online grocery delivery services market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Participants:

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Albertsons Companies Inc. operates its business through the Food and drug retail segment. The company offers various grocery products online.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives and others. The company offers various grocery products online.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers various grocery products online.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online grocery delivery services market is segmented as below:

End-user

Individuals



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The online grocery delivery services market is driven by the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms. In addition, other factors such as rapid growth in m-commerce are expected to trigger the online grocery delivery services market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.

