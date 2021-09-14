$ 65 Mn growth in Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine market is poised to grow by USD 65.75 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The gas cutting machine market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines.
The gas cutting machine market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the positive impact on CAPEX and OPEX as one of the prime reasons driving the gas cutting machine market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gas cutting machine market covers the following areas:
Gas Cutting Machine Market Sizing
Gas Cutting Machine Market Forecast
Gas Cutting Machine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ador Welding Ltd.
- Colfax Corp.
- Esprit Automation Ltd.
- HACO
- Hornet Cutting Systems
- KALTENBACH GmbH + Co. KG
- Koike Aronson Inc.
- Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
- SteelTailor
- The Lincoln Electric Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
