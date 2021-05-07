$ 66.62 Billion growth expected in Car Rental Market during 2021-2025: Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., and Enterprise Holdings Inc. to Emerge as Major Vendors | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The car rental market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Major Three Car Rental Market Participants:

Avis Budget Group Inc.

The company offers car rental service through its brands Avis, Budget, and Zipcar.

Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers a line of car rental services including intra-city taxis, outstation cabs, airport pick-up/drop service, and corporate car rental among others.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

The company offers car rental service through its brand Enterprise Rent-A-Car (ECAR).

Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Car rental market is segmented as below:

Type

Economy Cars



Executive Cars



Luxury Cars



SUVs



MUVs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The car rental market is driven by the growth in the travel and tourism industry. In addition, the advent of intermediaries is expected to trigger the car rental market toward witnessing a CAGR of over over 18% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

