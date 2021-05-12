$ 664.33 Million Growth Expected in Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a neutral impact on the grain silos and ancillary equipment market in 2020. Vendors in the market are prioritizing building a resilient supply chain to limit the chance of disruptions by such emergencies in the future. Some vendors are increasing their spending on R&D to maintain production levels and minimize risks. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the grain silos and ancillary equipment market.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increase in demand for grain storage, increasing government support to expand grain silos, and the growing adoption of grain silos and ancillary equipment certified as safe.

Request a Free Sample Report

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market: Opportunities

The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for grain silos and ancillary equipment from both developed and developing countries such as the US, China, and India. This is driven by the rapid population growth and increased expansion and new construction of feed mills across regions. Also, increasing grain production and the expansion of storage capacities by farmers are expected to present several growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the grain silos segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing need to store a large quantity of grains. Also, the increasing demand from the agriculture and food industries is expected to foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in APAC and South America. 41% of the market's growth was originated from North America in 2020. The US and Canada are the key markets for grain silos and ancillary equipment in North America.

Develop strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities

Grab an Exclusive Report Now!

Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market: Major Vendors

Ag Growth International Inc.

The company offers grain storage bins such as Westeel Unstiffened Grain Bins, MFS On-Farm Grain Storage Systems, MFS Ag-Comm Grain Storage Systems, MFS Commercial Grain Storage Systems, and others.

CTB Inc.

The company offers grain storage bins such as catwalks, conveyors, elevators, grain dryers, storage bins, and others.

P+W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG

The company offers a wide range of silos such as Explosion-proof silos, Large silos, Inner silos, Chamber silos, multi-chamber silos, Assembly silos (construction site production), and others.

Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd.

The company offers grain storage silos which consist of Grain Storage Silos, Handling Equipment, Monitoring Systems, Aeration Systems, Automation Systems.

Satake Corp.

The company offers a huge range of engineer-certified silos catering for all storage and grain handling needs. From silos, hoppers, and its ancillary equipment such as distributors and augers, to grain elevators, drag chains, chutes, as well as comprehensive drafting and project management.

Request for a complete report to know the strategy adopted by Vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase

Related Reports on Grain Silos and Ancillary Equipment Market:

Global Grain Augers Market – Know about the latest consumer trends, major vendor offerings, and factors impacting the growth of the grain augers market.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Rice Milling Machinery Market – Global rice milling machinery market is expected to witness maximum growth in APAC during 2020-2024. Explore information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market – Analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the crop harvesting robots market, adopt better marketing tactics, and prepare for what's next.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agricultural Films Market – The global compressor oil market is expected to grow by USD 3.05 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 5.88%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agricultural Mowers Market – Global agricultural mowers market is segmented by product (disc, sickle bar, drum, and flail) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Grain silos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ancillary equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ag Growth International Inc.

AGCO Corp.

CTB Inc.

P+W Metallbau GmbH and Co. KG

Rostfrei Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Satake Corp.

Silos Cordoba SL

Sioux Steel Co.

Sukup Manufacturing Co.

Symaga SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/grain-silos-and-ancillary-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio