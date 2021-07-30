$ 666.87 Mn growth in Juicer Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Household Appliances Industry | Technavio

Discover household appliances industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report Now!

The juicer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.

The Juicer Market is segmented by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, and Triturating juicer), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America). The increasing health consciousness among consumers will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The juicer market covers the following areas:

Juicer Market Sizing

Juicer Market Forecast

Juicer Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40569

Companies Mentioned

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kuvings

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Groupe SEB

Sharp Corp.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market - Global commercial beverage blender market is segmented by end-user (JCB, restaurants, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), control type (electronic controls and paddle or toggle controls), and container material (plastic containers, stainless-steel containers, and glass containers).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Jar Blender Market - Global commercial jar blender market is segmented by product (commercial jar blenders for food, commercial jar blenders for drinks, and commercial jar blenders for food and drinks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kuvings

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Groupe SEB

Sharp Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/juicer-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio