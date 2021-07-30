$ 666.87 Mn growth in Juicer Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Household Appliances Industry | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the juicer market to grow by USD 666.87 million at almost 8% during 2020-2024.
The juicer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.
The Juicer Market is segmented by Product (Centrifugal juicer, Masticating juicer, and Triturating juicer), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America). The increasing health consciousness among consumers will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The juicer market covers the following areas:
Juicer Market Sizing
Juicer Market Forecast
Juicer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Breville Group Ltd.
- Cuisinart Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Kuvings
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Groupe SEB
- Sharp Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
