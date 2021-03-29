$ 676.7 Million Growth in Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Canarm Ltd., Data Aire Inc., and FlaktGroup Holding GmbH among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector - Global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector is segmented by end-user (large-scale farms, and small-scale farms) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market - Global farm automated weather stations market is segmented by product (battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture Participants:

Canarm Ltd.

The company offers ventilation and air conditioning products such as livestock fans and ventilation systems.

Data Aire Inc.

The company offers gPod. It is a cooling system for professional indoor agricultural applications.

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

The company offers indoor air quality solutions such as AP BIO Air Purifier, UV-C for Air Handling Units, FläktGroup Remote Services, and others.

Ventilation And Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is segmented as below:

Product

Air Conditioning Equipment



Ventilation Equipment

Type

New Installation



Retrofit

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is driven by benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture. In addition, other factors such as the growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals are expected to trigger the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture

