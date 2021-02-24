$ 7.27 Billion Growth in Global Wet Pet Food Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Colgate Palmolive Co., Darling Ingredients Inc., and De Haan Petfood | Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Wet Pet Food Market: Key Findings

Wet pet food market value to grow by USD 7.27 billion at almost 6% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 6% CAGR during 2021-2025 40% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the wet cat food segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Wet pet food market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Wet Pet Food Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in pet ownership is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The market has witnessed a significant increase in the number of pet ownership across the world, especially in countries such as India, the Philippines, Turkey, Russia, and Mexico. For instance, the average number of pets adopted is close to 700,000 each year in India. Besides, living with pets is known to alleviate blood pressure, anxiety, and stress. Also, children exposed to pets tend to have better immune systems and are more active and confident of their emotions. All these factors have resulted in a significant increase in pet ownership, which is driving the market growth.

"Increasing concept of pet humanization and the rising demand for organic wet pet food will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Wet Pet Food Market: Major Vendors

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Colgate Palmolive Co. operates its business through segments such as Oral, Personal, and Home Care and Pet Nutrition. The company offers wet pet foods for cats and dogs in various pack sizes.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. operates its business through segments such s Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers natural wet pet food and supply customized ingredients for specific solutions.

De Haan Petfood

De Haan Petfood operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers natural wet pet food such as ROKUS, FERRY, and MIMI, and others for cats and dogs.

