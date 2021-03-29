$ 7.35 Billion Growth in Global Human-Centric Lighting Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Controlled Lighting Corp., Glamox Group, and Legrand SA among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The human-centric lighting market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Lighting Market - Global lighting market is segmented by type (LED technology and Traditional technology), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and application (General lighting, Automotive lighting, and Backlighting).

Global Street Lighting Market - Global street lighting market is segmented by Technology (LED and Traditional) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Human-Centric Lighting Market Participants:

Controlled Lighting Corp.

Controlled Lighting Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers human-centric lighting that has been researched and designed to improve sleep regularity, alertness, mood, visual acuity and productivity.

Glamox Group

Glamox Group operates its business through segments such as Professional Building Solutions (PBS) and Global Marine & Offshore. The company offers human-centric lighting which has extensive experience in tailoring HCL solutions across various industries.

Legrand SA

Legrand SA operates its business through segments such as France, Italy, Rest of Europe, North and Central America, and Rest of the World. The company offers human-centric lighting under the brand name Wattstopper which combines digital lighting control excellence with industry-leading tunable white technology, enabling new lighting experiences.

Human-Centric Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Human-centric lighting market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The human-centric lighting market is driven by an increase in the number of residential buildings. In addition, other factors such as the introduction of IoT and smart technology are expected to trigger the human-centric lighting market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

