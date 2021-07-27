$ 7.67 Bn growth in Air Charter Services Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Cargo Charters to Boost Growth | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air charter services market is poised to grow by USD 7.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the air charter services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cargo charters.
The air charter services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of membership programs as one of the prime reasons driving the air charter services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The air charter services market covers the following areas:
Air Charter Services Market Sizing
Air Charter Services Market Forecast
Air Charter Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Air Charter Service Group Ltd.
- Air Partner Plc
- Asia Jet Partners Ltd.
- Flexjet LLC
- GlobeAir AG
- Jet Aviation AG
- Jet Linx Aviation LLC
- NetJets Aviation Inc.
- VistaJet Group Holding Ltd.
- Wheels Up Partners LLC
Global Helicopter-based Transportation Market - Global helicopter-based transportation market is segmented by end-user (energy industry, MCL, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Boat and Yacht Transportation Market - Global boat and yacht transportation market is segmented by product (boat and yacht) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Charter passenger - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Charter freight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
