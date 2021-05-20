$ 714 Mn growth expected in Automotive Battery Management System Market | Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid vehicles to boost growth| Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the segmentation by type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the lithium-ion segment in 2020.

Based on the segmentation by type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the lithium-ion segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems is the major trend in the market.

The advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. However, complexities in designing automotive battery management systems might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, complexities in designing automotive battery management systems are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive battery management system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Battery Management System Market is segmented as below:

Type

Lithium-ion



Others

Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Battery Electric Vehicles



Other Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive battery management system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Battery Management System Market Size

Automotive Battery Management System Market Trends

Automotive Battery Management System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Battery Management System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery management system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive battery management system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive battery management system market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery management system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Johnson Matthey Plc

JTT Electronics Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lithium Balance AS

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

