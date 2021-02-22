$ 76.96 Billion Growth in Global Juices Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Citrus World Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., and Eckes Granini Group GmbH | Technavio

Juices Market: Key Findings

Juices market value to grow by USD 76.96 billion at over 7% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 39% of market growth to originate from Europe during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on the product, the fruit juices segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Juices market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Juices Market: Growth Drivers

The benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Cold-pressed juices are nutrients that fight toxins, detox the body, and boost immunity and health. Unlike traditional juices, cold-pressed juices are not subjected to heat during preparation. This helps retain most of the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. The growing awareness about the health benefits of cold-pressed juices is encouraging beverage manufacturers to offer a wide range of cold-pressed juice products in the market. For instance, PepsiCo Inc. offers a wide range of cold-pressed fruit juices under the brand Tropicana. All these factors are expected to generate significant revenue in the global juice market during the forecast period.

"Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle and new product launches will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Juices Market: Major Vendors

Citrus World Inc.

Citrus World Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a variety of beverages namely, Floridaa natural, Floridas natural select, Growers pride, Arizona, and others.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Packaged fruit and vegetable, Beverage, Culinary, and Fresh fruit and others. The company strives to be the solutions-based, quality leader product provider for the foodservice and institutional sector.

Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Eckes Granini Group GmbH operates its business through the Unified segment. The company has positioned itself as a leading juice producer with its offerings such as ambient fruit juices and nectars, chilled fruit juices and smoothies, fruit-based refreshment drinks, and fruit syrups.

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market – Global cold-pressed juices market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Super Fruit Juices Market – Global super fruit juices market is segmented by product (100%, 0%-24%, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

