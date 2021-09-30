$ 77.76 Bn growth in Headphones Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 30, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global headphones market is set to grow by USD 77.76 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Monster Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities, high price associated with wireless variants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Headphones Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Wired Headphones
- Wireless Headphones
- Product
- Non-smart Headphones
- Smart Headphones
- Type
- In-ear Headphones
- Over-ear Headphones
- On-ear Headphones
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Headphones Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our headphones market report covers the following areas:
- Headphones Market size
- Headphones Market trends
- Headphones Market industry analysis
This study identifies product miniaturization as one of the prime reasons driving the headphones market growth during the next few years.
Headphones Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Headphones Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Headphones Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Headphones Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist headphones market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the headphones market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the headphones market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of headphones market vendors
Headphones Market Report Coverage:
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021
|
7.10%
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at almost 8%
|
Historical Data
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Exhibits
|
121
|
Incremental growth
|
$ 77.76 Billion
|
Segments covered
|
Technology; Product; Type; Geography
|
By Technology
|
· Wired headphones
|
· Wireless headphones
|
By Product
|
· Non-smart headphones
|
· Smart headphones
|
By Type
|
· In-ear headphones
|
· Over-ear headphones
|
· On-ear headphones
|
By Region
|
· APAC
|
· Europe
|
· MEA
|
· North America
|
· South America
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
