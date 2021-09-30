$ 77.76 Bn growth in Headphones Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Monster Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing penetration of smart devices will offer immense growth opportunities, high price associated with wireless variants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Headphones Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Wired Headphones



Wireless Headphones

Product

Non-smart Headphones



Smart Headphones

Type

In-ear Headphones



Over-ear Headphones



On-ear Headphones

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market size. Download Free sample here:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46501

Headphones Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our headphones market report covers the following areas:

Headphones Market size

Headphones Market trends

Headphones Market industry analysis

This study identifies product miniaturization as one of the prime reasons driving the headphones market growth during the next few years.

Headphones Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Headphones Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Headphones Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

For multiple report purchase Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Headphones Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist headphones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the headphones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the headphones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of headphones market vendors





Related Reports:

Global Wireless Headphones Market - Global wireless headphones market is segmented by type (in-ear wireless headphones, on-ear wireless headphones, and over-ear wireless headphones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Home Theater Market - Global home theater market is segmented by product (home theater speakers and soundbars) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Headphones Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 7.10% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at almost 8% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 121 Incremental growth $ 77.76 Billion Segments covered Technology; Product; Type; Geography By Technology · Wired headphones · Wireless headphones By Product · Non-smart headphones · Smart headphones By Type · In-ear headphones · Over-ear headphones · On-ear headphones By Region · APAC · Europe · MEA · North America · South America

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio