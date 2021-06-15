$ 770.77 Million growth expected in Global Smart Lock Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 15, 2021, 04:49 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Technavio has been monitoring the smart lock market and it is poised to grow by USD 770.77 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the residential segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The integration of advanced technologies in smart locks is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Vivint Inc., and Yunding Network Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by developments in connectivity technologies. However, the high cost of smart locks might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the market with a 55% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, dormakaba Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Vivint Inc., and Yunding Network Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the developments in connectivity technologies will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of smart locks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smart lock market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Lock Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart lock market report covers the following areas:
- Smart Lock Market Size
- Smart Lock Market Trends
- Smart Lock Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies in smart locks as one of the prime reasons driving the Smart Lock Market growth during the next few years.
Smart Lock Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart lock market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart lock market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart lock market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart lock market vendors
