$ 8.31 Bn growth in Global Watch Market 2021-2025 | Growing Number of Fashion Conscious Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers and celebrity endorsements will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Watch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Watch Market is segmented as below:

Product

Quartz



Mechanical

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Watch Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our watch market report covers the following areas:

Watch Market size

Watch Market trends

Watch Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising demand for premium watches as one of the prime reasons driving the watch market growth during the next few years.

Watch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Watch Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Watch Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Watch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist watch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the watch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of watch market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

