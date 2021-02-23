$ 8.64 Billion Growth in Fresh Pet Food Market in US During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, and Freshpet Inc. | Technavio

Fresh Pet Food Market in US: Key Findings

Fresh pet food market in US value to grow by USD 8.64 billion at almost 24% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 24% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the product, the dog food segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Fresh pet food market in the US is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Fresh Pet Food Market in the US: Growth Drivers

New product launches is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their business and attract more customers by introducing new products. For instance, in April 2019, Tiki Pets, a brand of Whitebridge Pet Brands, launched its new fresh cat and dog food product line. The new product line includes a moisture-rich diet of fresh meats and is free from carbohydrates. Similarly, in February 2019, Freshpet announced the launch of Homestyle Creations. The new product line includes USDA-certified chicken and beef patties and is available at selected Target and Meijer stores. Such increasing product offerings are expected to foster the growth of the fresh pet food market in the US during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption of pets in the US and the rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Fresh Pet Food Market in US: Major Vendors

Artemis Pet Food Co.

Artemis Pet Food Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides fresh pet food under the brands, Heat Isolate Technology, Fresh mix, and Osopure.

Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Carnivore Meat Co. LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company manufactures premium-quality, raw frozen, and freeze-dried pet food and treats.

Freshpet Inc.

Freshpet Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company manufactures fresh, refrigerated dog and cat food with no preservatives.

