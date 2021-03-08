$ 8.67 Billion Growth in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market In US 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in us will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Participants in US:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a range of products for fall protection, hand and face protection, and hearing protection. It also offers a range of disposable respirators, gas and flame detectors, and high visibility clothing.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers a range of products for industrial hand and arm protection and body protection. It also offers a range of gloves, goggles, face masks, protective clothing, and facial protection products for healthcare and life science applications.

Chicago Protective Apparel Inc.

Chicago Protective Apparel Inc. operates its business through segments such as Arc Flash Clothing, Coveralls, FR Baselayer Garments, Aluminized and Non-Aluminized Jackets & Coats, Shirts, Pants & Chaps, Gloves & Hand Protection, Bib Overalls, Arc Flash Kits, and Others. The company offers a range of PPE such as arc flash clothing, coveralls, baselayer garments, aluminized and non-aluminized jackets & coats, shirts, pants and chaps, gloves and hand protection, bib overalls, arc flash kits, hoods and spark deflectors, face shields and lenses, leggings and spats, foot protection products, aprons, sleeves and arm guards, blankets and curtains, and related accessories.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in us is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing



OGM



Construction



Others

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in us is driven by demand for PPE from the manufacturing industry. In addition, other factors such as the growth of the building and construction industry are expected to trigger the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in us toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

