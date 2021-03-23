$ 82.32 Billion Growth in Global Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Market | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online home decor market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the online home furniture segment led the market in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The enhancement of consumer experience through technological advancements is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth of the commercial construction industry. However, high volatility in raw material prices and transportation might challenge growth.

How big is the Europe market?

Europe dominated the market with a 42% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of commercial construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities, high volatility in raw material prices and transportation is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online home decor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Home Decor Market is segmented as below:

Product

Online Home Furniture



Online Home Furnishings



Other Online Home Decorative Products

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online home decor market report covers the following areas:

Online Home Decor Market Size

Online Home Decor Market Trends

Online Home Decor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies enhancement of consumer experience through technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Home Decor Market growth during the next few years.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online home decor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online home decor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online home decor market across blank

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home decor market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items

Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies

Increasing demand for contractual furniture

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Chairish Inc.

Coyuchi Inc.

Herman Miller , Inc.

, Inc. Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

