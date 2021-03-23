$ 82.32 Billion Growth in Global Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Market | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market is poised to grow by USD 83.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online home decor market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the online home furniture segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The enhancement of consumer experience through technological advancements is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growth of the commercial construction industry. However, high volatility in raw material prices and transportation might challenge growth.
- How big is the Europe market?
Europe dominated the market with a 42% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of commercial construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities, high volatility in raw material prices and transportation is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online home decor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Home Decor Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Online Home Furniture
- Online Home Furnishings
- Other Online Home Decorative Products
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online home decor market report covers the following areas:
- Online Home Decor Market Size
- Online Home Decor Market Trends
- Online Home Decor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies enhancement of consumer experience through technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Home Decor Market growth during the next few years.
Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online home decor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online home decor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online home decor market across blank
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home decor market vendors
