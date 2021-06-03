$ 822.31 Bn growth expected in Global Foodservice Market during 2021-2025 | Emergence of Ghost Kitchens to be Major Trend | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for mobile food services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Foodservice Market is segmented as below:

Type

Conventional



Centralized



Ready-prepared



Assembly-serve

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the foodservice market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Foodservice Market size

Foodservice Market trends

Foodservice Market industry analysis

The emergence of ghost kitchens is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, labor shortages in foodservice sector may threaten the growth of the market.

Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist foodservice market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the foodservice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the foodservice market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foodservice market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Sector

Market segments

Comparison by Sector

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Sector

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark

Compass Group Plc

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Performance Food Group Co.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Sodexo Group

Starbucks Corp.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

