$ 822.31 Bn growth expected in Global Foodservice Market during 2021-2025 | Emergence of Ghost Kitchens to be Major Trend | Technavio
Jun 03, 2021
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foodservice market is set to grow by USD 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for mobile food services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Foodservice Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Conventional
- Centralized
- Ready-prepared
- Assembly-serve
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the foodservice market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Foodservice Market size
- Foodservice Market trends
- Foodservice Market industry analysis
The emergence of ghost kitchens is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, labor shortages in foodservice sector may threaten the growth of the market.
Foodservice Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist foodservice market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the foodservice market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the foodservice market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foodservice market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Sector
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sector
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Sector
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark
- Compass Group Plc
- Dominos Pizza Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- Performance Food Group Co.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Sodexo Group
- Starbucks Corp.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
