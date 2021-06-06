$ 84.26 Billion growth expected in Global Online Furniture Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration.

The online furniture market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies mobile commerce and network marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online furniture market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online furniture market covers the following areas:

Online Furniture Market Sizing

Online Furniture Market Forecast

Online Furniture Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Online residential furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online commercial furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

and - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Signature, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Herman Miller , Inc.

, Inc. Inter IKEA Systems BV

Kimball International Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

