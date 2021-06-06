$ 84.26 Billion growth expected in Global Online Furniture Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 04:55 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online furniture market is poised to grow by USD 84.26 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the online furniture market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration.
The online furniture market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies mobile commerce and network marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online furniture market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online furniture market covers the following areas:
Online Furniture Market Sizing
Online Furniture Market Forecast
Online Furniture Market Analysis
Download a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40655
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Signature Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Wooden Furniture Market - Global wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Pet Furniture Market - Global pet furniture market is segmented by product (pet house, pet bed and sofa, pet tree and condo, and others), end-user (dogs, cats, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Online residential furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online commercial furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Signature, Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Herman Miller, Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-furniture-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article