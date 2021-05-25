$ 841.36 million Growth Expected in Automotive Films Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
May 25, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive films market is expected to grow by USD 841.36 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The use of automotive films improves the efficiency of HVAC, the tropical climate of emerging economies necessitating the need for solar window films, and the traffic congestions and popularity of long-distance road travel are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the popularity of window power sunshades, the development of smart glass technology, and the presence of stringent regulations related to the use of automotive films will hamper the market growth.
Automotive Films Market: Type Landscape
Based on the segmentation by type, the market observed maximum growth in the window films segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing need to prevent UV rays from entering the cabin and for maintaining privacy. Window films are a cost-effective solution and are highly adopted by automobile owners. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Automotive Films Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The popularity of interactive automotive film simulators will increase the automotive film market growth in this region. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. China and Japan are the key markets for Automotive Films in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Arlon Graphics LLC
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- HEXIS SA
- Johnson Window Films Inc.
- LINTEC Corp.
- NEXFIL Co. Ltd.
- Rayno Window Film
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market- The automotive passive safety system market is segmented by type (airbags, seatbelts, whiplash protection system, and occupant sensing system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market- The automotive navigation systems market is segmented by product (IVS and PND), type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Window films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Arlon Graphics LLC
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- HEXIS SA
- Johnson Window Films Inc.
- LINTEC Corp.
- NEXFIL Co. Ltd.
- Rayno Window Film
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/automotive-filmsmarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-films-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article