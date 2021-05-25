$ 841.36 million Growth Expected in Automotive Films Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The use of automotive films improves the efficiency of HVAC, the tropical climate of emerging economies necessitating the need for solar window films, and the traffic congestions and popularity of long-distance road travel are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the popularity of window power sunshades, the development of smart glass technology, and the presence of stringent regulations related to the use of automotive films will hamper the market growth.

Automotive Films Market: Type Landscape

Based on the segmentation by type, the market observed maximum growth in the window films segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing need to prevent UV rays from entering the cabin and for maintaining privacy. Window films are a cost-effective solution and are highly adopted by automobile owners. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Automotive Films Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The popularity of interactive automotive film simulators will increase the automotive film market growth in this region. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. China and Japan are the key markets for Automotive Films in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

Co. Arlon Graphics LLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Eastman Chemical Co.

HEXIS SA

Johnson Window Films Inc.

LINTEC Corp.

NEXFIL Co. Ltd.

Rayno Window Film

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market- The automotive passive safety system market is segmented by type (airbags, seatbelts, whiplash protection system, and occupant sensing system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market- The automotive navigation systems market is segmented by product (IVS and PND), type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Window films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wrap films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paint protection films - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arlon Graphics LLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Eastman Chemical Co.

HEXIS SA

Johnson Window Films Inc.

LINTEC Corp.

NEXFIL Co. Ltd.

Rayno Window Film

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/automotive-filmsmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-films-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

