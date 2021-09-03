$ 86.39 Mn Growth in First Aid Kit Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG are some of the major market participants. Although the demand from the sports industry and stringent safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

First Aid Kit Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Individual

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



ROW

First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the first aid kit market in the health care equipment industry include 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

First Aid Kit Market size

First Aid Kit Market trends

First Aid Kit Market industry analysis

Market trends such as evolving product formats are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, limitations of size and weight of first aid kits may threaten the growth of the market.

First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist first aid kit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the first aid kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the first aid kit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of first aid kit market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers Challenges and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Acme United Corp.

Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.

Cintas Corp.

Cramer Products Inc.

DC Safety

Fieldtex Products Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

