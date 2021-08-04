$ 9.33 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The rising demand for cashless vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The intelligent vending machine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:

Product

Beverage



Food



Tobacco

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intelligent vending machine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azkoyen SA, Compass Group USA Inc., Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Intelligent Vending Machine Market size

Intelligent Vending Machine Market trends

Intelligent Vending Machine Market industry analysis

The ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rise in theft and vandalism may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the intelligent vending machine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intelligent vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors

