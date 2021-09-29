$ 9.53 bn growth in Grass-fed Beef Market | Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model | Technavio Insights

Grass-fed Beef Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 3.41% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 4.70% No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 103 Incremental Growth $ 9.53 Billion Segments covered: Product and Geography By Product Fresh grass-fed beef

Processed grass-fed beef By Geography Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Meats, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are some of the major market participants. The entry of new players and new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Fresh Grass-fed Beef



Processed Grass-fed Beef

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Grass-fed beef market report by Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Grass-fed Beef Market size

Grass-fed Beef Market trends

Grass-fed Beef Market industry analysis

The various health benefits of grass-fed beef will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the premium price of grass-fed beef will hamper the market growth.

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist grass-fed beef market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grass-fed beef market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grass-fed beef market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass-fed beef market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Conagra Brands Inc.

Donald Russell Ltd.

Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Perdue Farms Inc.

Primal Meats

Rain Crow Ranch

Sysco Corp.

Verde Farms

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

