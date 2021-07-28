$ 933.52 Mn growth expected in Legal Practice Management Software Market During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The legal practice management software market is poised to grow by USD 933.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the legal practice management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of pricing strategies by vendors.
The legal practice management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of legal process outsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the legal practice management software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The legal practice management software market covers the following areas:
Legal Practice Management Software Market Sizing
Legal Practice Management Software Market Forecast
Legal Practice Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- The Access Group
- Abacus Data Systems Inc.
- Actionstep
- BHL Software Pty. Ltd.
- Intuit Inc.
- LawPro Legal Systems Ltd.
- Matrix Pointe Software
- Mitratech Holdings Inc.
- Orion Law Management Systems Inc.
- SurePoint Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- The Access Group
- Abacus Data Systems Inc.
- Actionstep
- BHL Software Pty. Ltd.
- Intuit Inc.
- LawPro Legal Systems Ltd.
- Matrix Pointe Software
- Mitratech Holdings Inc.
- Orion Law Management Systems Inc.
- SurePoint Technologies
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
