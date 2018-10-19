"CHALLENGE 2018": Special Programming on Washington's Policies Towards Cuba and Latin-America on América TeVé Monday, October 22 at 8 PM

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Just a few days short of the half term elections in the United States, América TeVé will air a special program with the Republican contenders in the Congressional campaign for Miami-Dade County. The candidate for district 27, Maria Elvira Salazar, and the respective headliners of the 25th and 26th districts, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos will discuss Washington's politics towards Cuba and Latin America in one of the more complex relations American with Latin American countries.

Hosted by well-known journalist and presenter Félix William, the program will air Monday, October 22 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Don't miss this special program that analyzes one of the most important electoral issues for our community in the upcoming elections on November 6.

Once again, América TeVé is the first to bring our audience full exposure and analysis of local, national and international news.

SOURCE América TeVé